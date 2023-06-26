Michael Ray drops nostalgic 'Dive Bars & Broken Hearts' EP

Michael Ray has dropped his new EP, Dive Bars & Broken Hearts.

Out now via Warner Music Nashville, the six-track project features the previously released title track, "Get Her Back" and "Workin' on It" as well as the Meghan Patrick-assisted "Spirits and Demons."

"When I was trying to decide what to call this project, I wanted something that stripped it back to the frame," shares Michael. "Dive Bars & Broken Hearts is me getting to the sound I've always heard in my head, something that's played on a jukebox or a bandstand in a bar somewhere just outside of town."

Dive Bars & Broken Hearts is out now wherever you listen to music.

Here's the Dive Bars & Broken Hearts track list:

"Dive Bars & Broken Hearts"

"Don't Give a Truck"

"Hate This Town"

"Get Her Back"

"Spirits and Demons" (with Meghan Patrick)

"Workin' on It"

