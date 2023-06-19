Michael Ray's EP will feature his longtime friend

Michael Ray's Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP will feature a duet with Meghan Patrick on "Spirits and Demons."

Of his collaboration decision, Michael shares, "I've been friends with Meghan for years, in the way you've got your 'Hey, I’m off the road. Wanna grab a beer?' friends when you’re home for two or three days."

"So many of us are out there weeks at a time, chasing the dream. When you’re always gone, those friends who get you and get the commitment it takes, where you pick up right where you left off? They’re gold," he continues.

"Meghan's not only a friend and a great hang, no matter who’s around, she's got a voice that can blister concrete – and a gift to reach right into a song and rip its heart out, put it in her throat and meet you line for line with some intense emotions," adds Michael.

Dive Bars & Broken Hearts drops Friday, June 23, and is available for presave. While you wait, preview the EP with the title track, "Get Her Back" and "Workin' on It" now.

Here's the Dive Bars & Broken Hearts track list:

"Dive Bars & Broken Hearts"

"Don't Give a Truck"

"Hate This Town"

"Get Her Back"

"Spirits and Demons" (with Meghan Patrick)

"Workin' on It"

