Michael Ray's mom loves his new single "Spirits And Demons"

Michael Ray has just hit country radio with his new single "Spirits And Demons," and it's one that's got mom's approval.

"My mom has never called me about songs. She's [usually] like, 'Oh, son, that’s great.' And she’s my mom, so she has to say that," Michael shares before recounting an unexpected phone call he had from her recently.

"She called me, kept me on the phone for 45 minutes telling me about how much she loved this song and all this," he recalls with a laugh. "So yeah, it’s awesome."

The Meghan Patrick-assisted "Spirits And Demons" is off Michael's latest EP, Dive Bars & Broken Hearts, out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.