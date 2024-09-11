Midland's bringing a 'Barely Blue' preview to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Midland will perform on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.



The trio's set to deliver a new track from their forthcoming album, Barely Blue, due out Sept. 20.



You can catch the performance at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.



Coming up, Midland will kick off their The Get Lucky Tour, with the first show slated for Sept. 19 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tickets are available now at midlandofficial.com.



Barely Blue is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the Barely Blue track list:

"Lucky Sometimes"

"Barely Blue"

"Better Than a Memory"

"Old Fashioned Feeling"

"Vegas"

"Baby It's You"

"Halfway to Heaven"

"Lone Star State of Mind"

