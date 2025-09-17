Miley Cyrus to release Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Secrets' on Friday

We'll get to hear the song Miley Cyrus wrote for her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, on Friday.

Miley shared a snippet of "Secrets," which is expected to feature musicians from Fleetwood Mac, on social media Tuesday, singing "Anywhere you go, you know I'll follow," with visuals of her staring straight ahead.

Billy Ray posted on Instagram in August, "For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it! I love you Mile."

After Miley shared the snippet on Tuesday, her father again took to Instagram, writing, "Secrets out Friday!!!! Can't wait for everyone to hear the whole song."

"I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me even though they were secrets ... I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family, but I wanted him to think that as a middle child, I'm old enough that I could take some of that," Miley told Monica Lewinsky on her podcast, Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, in June.

She also addressed speculation about her relationship with her dad in a statement shared to her Instagram stories on May 10.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years," she wrote at the time, per E! News. "Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

