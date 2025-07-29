A million reasons to love Riley Green & Ella Langley? 'Don't Mind If I Do'

Todd Owyoung/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

Even though "Don't Mind If I Do" has just started making its mark at country radio, the Riley Green/Ella Langley duet has already been certified Platinum.

Of course, the title track of Riley's 2024 album isn't his only success with Ella: their smash "you look like you love me" is already double Platinum.

That's not Riley's most-consumed song, though. That honor goes to "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," which is triple Platinum. His first #1, "There Was This Girl," and his most recent one, "Worst Way," are double Platinum, as well.

The Recording Industry Association of America certifies a song Platinum once its consumption reaches 1 million units. Riley's "Different 'Round Here," "Georgia Time," "When She Comes Home Tonight" and "Half of Me" with Thomas Rhett are Platinum, as well.

