Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton hid Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers' Easter eggs in their video

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton's "A Song to Sing" artwork (Republic Records)
By Stephen Hubbard
With massive hits like "Islands in the Stream" and "Real Love," Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers are giants when it comes to teaming up for a duet. So it only makes sense that Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton would want to invoke the dynamic duo when they shot the video for their own collaboration. 

"We had legends there in spirit with us during the filming of the 'A Song to Sing' music video," Miranda revealed on Instagram. "We wore jewelry from the @dollyparton & @_kennyrogers estates. What an honor."

In the accompanying clip, Miranda points out that she's sporting Dolly's clip-on hoop earrings, while Stapleton's adorned with Kenny's gold lion necklace.
"The fact you got Stapleton in rollerskates should not be overlooked," Russell Dickerson quipped in the comments.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!