Miranda Lambert + Jon Randall launch new label imprint, Big Loud Texas

Miranda Lambert and hit songwriter/producer Jon Randall have teamed up with Big Loud Records to launch a new label imprint, Big Loud Texas.



Miranda and Jon will be directly involved in the signing and development of artists on their label's roster, with Jon also serving as president of A&R and producer.



"As a teenager chasing my dreams in the honky-tonks of Texas, Nashville seemed so far away," Miranda recounts. "Every time I'm back home I get to hear the incredible talent our state produces, and I feel a responsibility to help get more of those Texas voices heard. I'm really excited to team up with my buddy Jon Randall and Big Loud to do just that. Get ready, y'all – we're bringing even more Texas to town!"



"When I was a kid playing in bands and kicking around Texas, I knew that making music was all I wanted to do for the rest of my life," Jon recalls. "Since then, I've gotten to play with so many of my heroes[,] produce legends and friends and travel all over the world … but all those roads lead right back home. I feel very blessed to share this full circle moment with one of my best pals, Miranda Lambert, and help some other dreamers chase their song around the world."



"I've admired what Miranda and Jon have done – both as musicians and as champions of young talent – for many years, so it's an honor to join forces in this way," adds Big Loud CEO/partner Seth England.



For more information on Big Loud Texas, visit its website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.