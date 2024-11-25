Miranda Lambert joins Randy Houser on 'Still That Cowboy': 'I have loved his voice for forever'

Courtesy of Magnolia Music Group
By Jeremy Chua

Randy Houser has enlisted Miranda Lambert for a duet version of his song "Still That Cowboy."

"I've always wanted to have Miranda sing on this song because I could hear her voice on it with me," Randy says in a release. "She is one of my favorite singers and favorite people, and I'm so appreciative of her lending her incredible talent to it."

"Randy has been a friend for a long time, yet we've never recorded one together," adds Miranda. "I have loved his voice for forever and am honored he asked me to sing on 'Still That Cowboy.'"

Randy and Miranda's "Still That Cowboy" will be included in the newly announced Note To Self Deluxe, arriving in January 2025. It'll also include the already released "Rub a Little Dirt On It" with Riley Green, "Country Round Here Tonight" with Justin Moore and a forthcoming as-yet-unannounced collab.

To catch Randy at an upcoming show, head to his website.

Meanwhile, Miranda's currently in the top 30 of the country charts with her latest single, "Wranglers."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

