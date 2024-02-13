Miranda Lambert's got a new duet coming

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

ager for new music from Miranda Lambert? Well, you won't have to wait long.

Miranda has announced that she's dropping a new duet, "Space in My Heart," with Latin pop artist Enrique Iglesias on February 22.

"Texas meets Spain! [cowboy emoji] Can't wait for y'all to hear this one," Miranda shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Enrique also teased a snippet of the forthcoming track. 

"You don't love me yet/ But I know you will/ If you only felt half of what I feel/ If you ever go/ I will never change/ There's a space in my heart/ And it's just your shape," Miranda sings as Enrique harmonizes over a brisk production.

Miranda's latest release is her collab with Leon Bridges, "If You Were Mine," which arrived in June 2023. Her latest full-length album is 2022's Palomino.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!