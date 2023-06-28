Miranda's MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company donate to 52 animal shelters

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company have joined forces for the third year to donate over $250,000 to 52 animal shelters across the country.



Additionally, through MuttNation's Mutts Across America program, one outstanding shelter or foster-based rescue in every state is presented with a surprise $5,000 grant.



"Finding deserving shelters and rescue groups across the country is easy. It's narrowing it down to just one in each state that's really tough," shares Bev Lambert, Miranda's mother and the co-founder of MuttNation.



"Mutts Across America is MuttNation's cornerstone – it was our first signature program," says Miranda. "These grants give us the chance to show our appreciation and spotlight shelters across the country for their hard work, year-round, to improve the lives of shelter pets."



"We're so proud to partner with Tractor Supply on this and other programs, allowing us to elevate our goals and increase the number of animals' lives we can change," she adds.



Since its genesis nine years ago, MuttNation's Mutts Across America has helped over 450 shelters with more than $1.75 million in grants. Tractor Supply's partnership with MuttNation began in 2021.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.