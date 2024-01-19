Miranda's MuttNation rolls out new collection of pet products

By Jeremy Chua

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation has released a new Palomino-inspired collection.

Available now at Tractor Supply Company, the MuttNation Fueled By Miranda Lambert line includes new dog toys, beds, collars, harnesses, pet beds and a waste bag dispenser. 

"Oh, this looks awesome. This is my favorite, favorite thing we've ever done in MuttNation's toy and bed line," Miranda says in a video while at a Tractor Supply store in Nashville recently.

From now through January 21, customers can donate to MuttNation and Tractor Supply's Rescue Relief Fund at checkout both in-store and online.

You can check out the new MuttNation Fueled By Miranda Lambert collection now at tractorsupply.com.

