Mitchell Tenpenny visits his dad + grandad's gravesites for "The 3rd" video

We now have more information about Mitchell Tenpenny's forthcoming third album, aptly titled The 3rd.



It's a 20-track project that offers fans a look at Mitchell's life, and it's as autobiographical as it gets.



"I would definitely say the album really covers what I have learned in the last few years since getting married and hopefully growing up and hopefully maturing," Mitchell tells People. "I want to be personal. I want to be vulnerable. I want people to believe and know that this music is authentic to me, and I mean the words I say."



The Nashville native — born James Mitchell Tenpenny — recently previewed The 3rd with its title track and a moving music video that has him visiting his late father and grandfather's gravesites.



"Honestly, that was a little strange. I didn't know how I was going to truly feel. Did I want to go [to] the grave and do I want to sing? And I thought about it, and I decided that I wanted people to see the name on the stone and understand why this song was written," Mitchell says. "Without them, I'm obviously not here."



"A lot of people don't know that I'm only one of the third that are alive to this day," he adds. "So, going to their graves in the video was something I wanted to do. I wanted it to be impactful and I thought it would be respectful enough that my dad and my granddad would be proud to see it."



The 3rd arrives Sept. 20 and is available for preorder now.



Here's the full track list for The 3rd:



"The 3rd"

"Good Thing Going"

"Bigger Mistakes"

"Woke Up in a Dream"

"Iris"

"I Won't"

"Guess We'll Never Know" (featuring Colbie Caillat)

"Not Today"

"Smoke"

"Set It in Stone"

"Make It Rain"

"Started Stoppin'"

"Well Whiskey"

"Same Moon"

"Breaking My Heart"

"Long Way to Go"

"Head Start on a Heartbreak"

"Fall Back in It"

"Demon or Ghost" (featuring Underoath)

"Tennessee in Me"

