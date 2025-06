Mitchell Tenpenny will open the 2025 Concert for Legends at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Canadian rock band Nickelback will headline the Aug. 3 show that's part of Enshrinement Week for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mitchell follows in the footsteps of country greats like Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band and Carrie Underwood as he plays the 10th Concert for Legends.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

