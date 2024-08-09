Mitchell Tenpenny rocks out with Underoath in "Demon or Ghost"

Mitchell Tenpenny has dropped "Demon or Ghost," the latest preview of his next album, The 3rd.



Like Mitchell's new single, "Not Today," the new track fleshes out his rock-loving side while delivering a post-breakup storyline. It also features rock band Underoath, which was a dream come true for Mitchell.



"Coming up with this song was a really special write for me. It was my first time writing with Spencer Chamberlain (lead vocals for Underoath)," Mitchell shares in a press statement. "I had already met Aaron Gillespie (drummer) and it was great being with both of them together. I brought my producer Jordan [Schmidt] into the write too and we were both fangirling at the beginning. They have been one of our favorite rock bands of all time!"



"We began talking about running into people you used to date or be friends with," he recalls of the co-writing session. "It's almost like seeing a ghost. Are you haunting me or do I want to see you or are you scaring me because you are bringing up too many bad memories?"



"As you get older you need to decide who matters in your life and who do you want around you. 'Are you a demon or ghost? Are you going to burn this house down or just trying to remind me that you're here?'" Mitchell says. "Writing a rock and roll song is a bit different than country and the concept of writing through which one are you, demon or ghost, was so intriguing."

The 3rd arrives Sept. 20 and is available for preorder now.



Here's the full track list for The 3rd:

"The 3rd"

"Good Thing Going"

"Bigger Mistakes"

"Woke Up in a Dream"

"Iris"

"I Won't"

"Guess We'll Never Know" (featuring Colbie Caillat)

"Not Today"

"Smoke"

"Set It in Stone"

"Make It Rain"

"Started Stoppin'"

"Well Whiskey"

"Same Moon"

"Breaking My Heart"

"Long Way to Go"

"Head Start on a Heartbreak"

"Fall Back in It"

"Demon or Ghost" (featuring Underoath)

"Tennessee in Me"

