Mitchell Tenpenny's dropping a new song, but "Not Today"

A new Mitchell Tenpenny track, "Not Today," is dropping on Friday.



Mitchell shared the news with fans on social media platform X alongside a snippet of the song's chorus.



"I'll find a way to forget you/ With a bottle, a Bible, or a mistake/ I know I'm gonna move on, I know I'll be ok/ I'll find a way to forget you/ I'm gonna give my broken heart a break/ Baby, gimme some time I'll get you off of my mind/ Just not today," Mitchell sings in the uptempo, drum-heavy chorus.



"Not Today" will follow Mitchell's latest releases, which include "Breaking My Heart" and "Bigger Mistake." His third studio album, This Is the Heavy, arrived in 2022 and spawned the singles "Truth About You" and "Bucket List."



You can presave "Not Today" now to hear it as soon as it releases.

