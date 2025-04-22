MLB drafts Tim McGraw to play historic game

Tim McGraw will headline a special concert before the first American or National League game ever played in Tennessee.

The MLB Speedway Classic will take place Saturday, Aug. 2, at Bristol Motor Speedway, with Tim taking the stage about an hour before the first pitch. A baseball diamond will be built across the iconic track especially for the historic game.

Tim's also set to be joined by "special guest artists and longtime collaborators," according to a news release, perhaps offering hope that his most frequent musical partner — wife Faith Hill — could make an appearance.

A ticket to the game gets you in to see the show, with more options going on sale Wednesday.

Of course, baseball's a family affair for Tim, since his dad, Tug McGraw, was a MLB pitcher for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

