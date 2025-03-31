More 'Good' from 'This Town': Dylan Scott grabs #1

Dylan Scott is all gratitude as he claims the sixth #1 of his career with "This Town's Been Too Good to Us."

“This No. 1 is special to me!” the Bastrop, Louisiana, native says. “A song about where I grew up and the people I grew up with. To be able to have two songs hit No. 1 in 2025 is crazy!"

He topped the chart earlier this year with "Boys Back Home" with Dylan Marlowe.

"I'm grateful for my promo team at Curb who fight for my music every single day and to all the radio stations out there that continue to support my music," Scott adds. "Thank y'all!”

Next up, Dylan launches his Country Till I Die Tour April 3 in Boston, ahead of the release of his new album, Easy Does It, on May 30.

