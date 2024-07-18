Morgan Wallen adds second night to Tennessee homecoming show

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

Morgan Wallen has added a second show to his Neyland Stadium homecoming concert in Knoxville, Tennessee.

It's slated for Sept. 22 and will follow night one's show on Sept. 20.

Both events are part of Morgan's ongoing One Night at a Time Tour, which has taken him across the country and overseas.

You can grab tickets to Morgan's Sept. 22 hometown show starting Thursday at 11 a.m. ET at morganwallen.com.

Morgan's currently #1 and #2 on the country charts with the ERNEST-assisted "Cowgirls" and his hit collab with Post Malone"I Had Some Help."

