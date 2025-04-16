Morgan Wallen digs deeper on the 37-track 'I'm the Problem'

The track list for Morgan Wallen's fourth album, I'm the Problem, is out, and fans are gonna be happy: It contains a mammoth 37 songs.

Morgan had a hand in writing 22 of the tracks himself.

“A lot of the concepts and things we said were a little more difficult with this album,” he reflects. “We were trying to dig deep on things and trying to find new angles."

"And I feel like we did that," he concludes. "I feel like there's a lot of stuff that I haven't said in this record, which I'm really, really proud of.”

The record includes collabs with Post Malone, Tate McRae, Eric Church, ERNEST & HARDY. The new Posty track, "I Ain't Comin' Back," drops Friday.

Here's the complete track listing for I'm the Problem, which arrives May 16:



"I'm the Problem"

"I Got Better"

"Superman"

"What I Want" (featuring Tate McRae)

"Just in Case"

"Interlude"

"Falling Apart"

"Shoal, Chevy, and Browning"

"Eyes Are Closed"

"Kick Myself"

"20 Cigarettes"

"TN"

"Missing"

"Where'd That Girl Go"

"Genesis"

"Revelation"

"Number 3 and Number 7" (featuring Eric Church)

"Kiss Her in Front of You"

"If You Were Mine"

"Don't We"

"Come Back as a Redneck" (featuring HARDY)

"Love Somebody"

"Dark Til Daylight"

"The Dealer" (featuring ERNEST)

"Leavin's the Least I Could Do"

"Jack and Jill"

"I Ain't Comin' Back" (featuring Post Malone)

"Nothin' Left"

"Drinking Til It Does"

"Smile"

"Working Man's Song"

"Whiskey in Reverse"

"Crazy Eyes"

"LA Night"

"Miami"

"Lies Lies Lies"

"I'm a Little Crazy"

