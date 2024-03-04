Morgan Wallen drops surprise new song + more from 'Abbey Road Sessions'

Morgan Wallen has surprised-dropped a seven-video YouTube series, Abbey Road Sessions.



The collection comprises in-studio performances he recorded while he was in London.



"Recorded a new song, some favorites, and a cover with my band in London at @abbeyroadstudios - you can find them on my YouTube now!" Morgan shares on Instagram.



Among the videos are an unreleased new song, "Lies Lies Lies," and a cover of rock band Nothing But Thieves' "Graveyard Whistling."



Additionally, Morgan recently teased on Instagram that he's back in the recording studio working on new music with longtime collaborator and producer Joey Moi.



Morgan's latest album is 2023's One Thing At A Time. He's currently #5 and #8 on the country charts with his collab with Thomas Rhett, "Mamaw's House," and the Eric Church-assisted "Man Made a Bar."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.