Morgan Wallen drops two new songs, scores his 19th top-10 hit

Spidey Smith
By Andrea Dresdale

The title track of Morgan Wallen's new album, I'm the Problem, has just become his 10th top-10 hit on Billboard's Country Airplay chart — but there are two more songs right behind it.

"Just in Case" and "I'm a Little Crazy" are two songs from the new album, which came out on Friday. "Just in Case," which Morgan co-wrote, is about a guy who stops himself from getting too involved "just in case" his ex wants to get back together.

"I never fall in love, baby, just in case/ you wake up wantin' me out of the blue/ you lay down needin' what I used to do," he sings. "Yeah, every now and then, I go get a taste/ but I never fall in love, baby, just in case."

In "I'm a Little Crazy," which Morgan didn't write, he sings from the point of view of a guy who's not exactly normal, but can't help it because of the way things are these days.

"I'm screamin' at a TV that ain't got ears/ On anti-depressants and lukewarm beers," he sings. "And I do it every night, but the news don't change/ guess I'm a little crazy, but the world's insane."

By the way, Morgan is now second only to Luke Combs when it comes to top 10 Country Airplay hits — Luke has 20. Thomas Rhett is third with 15.

I'm the Problem will be released May 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!