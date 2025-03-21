Morgan Wallen drops two new songs, scores his 19th top-10 hit

The title track of Morgan Wallen's new album, I'm the Problem, has just become his 10th top-10 hit on Billboard's Country Airplay chart — but there are two more songs right behind it.

"Just in Case" and "I'm a Little Crazy" are two songs from the new album, which came out on Friday. "Just in Case," which Morgan co-wrote, is about a guy who stops himself from getting too involved "just in case" his ex wants to get back together.

"I never fall in love, baby, just in case/ you wake up wantin' me out of the blue/ you lay down needin' what I used to do," he sings. "Yeah, every now and then, I go get a taste/ but I never fall in love, baby, just in case."

In "I'm a Little Crazy," which Morgan didn't write, he sings from the point of view of a guy who's not exactly normal, but can't help it because of the way things are these days.

"I'm screamin' at a TV that ain't got ears/ On anti-depressants and lukewarm beers," he sings. "And I do it every night, but the news don't change/ guess I'm a little crazy, but the world's insane."

By the way, Morgan is now second only to Luke Combs when it comes to top 10 Country Airplay hits — Luke has 20. Thomas Rhett is third with 15.

I'm the Problem will be released May 16.

