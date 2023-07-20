Morgan Wallen earns two new RIAA certifications

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

By Jeremy Chua

Morgan Wallen's "Thought You Should Know" and "Don't Think Jesus" are now RIAA-certified double-Platinum and Platinum, respectively.

Both songs are off Morgan's latest album, One Thing At A Time. The expansive 36-track collection also features the chart-topping singles "Last Night," "You Proof" and the title track as well as Morgan's new single, "Everything I Love."

Currently, the country superstar's sitting atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his 23-week #1 song, "Last Night."

You can catch Morgan on his ongoing One Night At A Time World Tour. For tickets, visit morganwallen.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

