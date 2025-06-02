Morgan Wallen has no 'Problem' staying at #1 for another week

Morgan Wallen's new album, I'm the Problem, stays at #1 on the Billboard 200 for a second week, but that's not the most impressive chart achievement for the singer.

He currently has three albums in the top 10 at the same time: I'm the Problem at #1, One Thing at a Time at #4 and Dangerous: The Double Album at #10. He's the second artist to have three top-10 albums simultaneously this year, after Kendrick Lamar's GNX, DAMN. and good kid, m.A.A.d city all returned to the top 10 after his Super Bowl performance.

But notably, Morgan and Kendrick are the only living male artists since 1966 to have least three albums in the top 10 at the same time. The last male artist to do that was 90-year-old trumpet player and bandleader Herb Alpert.

Morgan's new album includes his duet with Tate McRae, "What I Want."

Taylor Swift had three albums in the top 10 in 2024, but that was old hat for her — she's done it 22 times in her career.

