Morgan Wallen is bigger than Garth Brooks, according to 'Billboard'

By Stephen Hubbard

Morgan Wallen just toppled one of Garth Brooks' seemingly impossible records. He's now spent the most time at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart at 174 weeks. Garth's still hanging in there at a respectable 173, however.

Morgan's 75th time at the top with One Thing at a Time clinches the record for him. Even that, however, pales in comparison to his 97 weeks at #1 with Dangerous: The Double Album. In the chart's 61-year history, it's the record that's spent the most time at the top.

Even more impressive? Morgan's done it all since August 2020.

By comparison, Garth spent his first week at #1 on the album chart in October 1990 and his most recent in December 2017. No Fences set up shop at the top for the longest time, clocking 41 weeks in 1990 and 1991.

Honorable mentions go to Alabama with 125 weeks, Willie Nelson with 107 and one of the biggest pop stars in the world — Taylor Swift — with 101.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

