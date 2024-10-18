Morgan Wallen just wants to "Love Somebody"

By Jeremy Chua

Morgan Wallen's hotly anticipated new track, "Love Somebody," is out.

"'Love Somebody' is a little bit of a new approach lyrically and sonically," says Morgan, who co-wrote the genre-blending song. "I wanted to try something different, with what I wanted to talk about, how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences."

"I'm really excited about this song and pumped that it is out," he adds.

"Love Somebody" serves as the first preview of Morgan's One Thing At A Time follow-up. A release date and album title have yet to be announced.

Morgan's wrapping up his One Night at a Time Tour with the final two shows in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday and Saturday. He also recently announced his Sand In My Boots Festival, slated for May 16-18, 2025, in Gulf Shores, Alabama. More details on this debut event will be shared soon. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

