Morgan Wallen + Luke Combs lead Billboard's Hot 100 chart

By Jeremy Chua

For the first time in 42 years, two country songs are helming the top spots on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" reigns at #1 for its 12th week, while Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" rises from #3 to #2.

According to Billboard, the last time country songs took the top two spots on its Hot 100 chart was on the chart dated March 7, 1981, when Eddie Rabbitt's "I Love a Rainy Night" and Dolly Parton's "9 to 5"  took the #1 and #2 positions, respectively.

Congratulations to Morgan and Luke on this record-breaking achievement.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!