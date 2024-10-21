Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn + HARDY to headline Sand In My Boots

The star-studded lineup for the debut Sand In My Boots festival has been revealed.



Led by Morgan Wallen, the bill features headliners Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and HARDY, as well as performances from Riley Green, Chase Rice, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Nate Smith, Ella Langley, Hailey Whitters, John Morgan, Kameron Marlowe, Josh Ross, Morgan Wade, Paul Cauthen, Lauren Watkins and Laci Kaye Booth.



Hip-hop artists T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Moneybagg Yo and BigXthaPlug, and indie alternative bands The War on Drugs, 3 Doors Down, Future Islands, Real Estate, Wild Nothing and more will also take the stage.



Sand In My Boots is slated for May 16-18, 2025, and will happen on the Hangout Music Festival site in Gulf Shores, Alabama.



Passes go on sale on Friday but you can register for them now at sandinmybootsfest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.