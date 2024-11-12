Morgan Wallen scores 16th #1 with 'Lies Lies Lies'

Morgan Wallen has scored his 16th country radio chart-topper with "Lies Lies Lies."



It's the first song he's released outside of his latest album, One Thing At A Time, which spawned the #1 hits "Last Night," "You Proof," the ERNEST-assisted "Cowgirls" and more.



Morgan's next single is "Love Somebody," and it's already in the top 20 and ascending the country charts.



The global superstar will host his Sand In My Boots festival May 16-18 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. While passes are already sold out you can join the waitlist to be notified when more become available.



For more information, visit sandinmybootsfest.com.

