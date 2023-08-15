Morgan Wallen's reign continues on Billboard's Hot Country Airplay + Hot 100 charts

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Morgan Wallen's smash hit "Last Night" shows no signs of slowing down on the charts.

The song now sits atop Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for a 25th week, making it the fourth longest-running track "since the survey became the genre's main chart in 1958," according to Billboard.

Morgan is preceded by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line ("Meant To Be"), Sam Hunt ("Body Like a Back Road") and Gabby Barrett ("I Hope"), whose songs hold a respective 50-week, 34-week and 27-week chart-topping run.

Additionally, "Last Night" is #1 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart for the 16th week.

You can find "Last Night" on Morgan's latest album, One Thing At A Time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!