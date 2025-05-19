Morgan Wallen's already breaking records with 'I'm the Problem'

Morgan Wallen's new album I'm the Problem is already making waves, breaking Spotify's record for the most-streamed country album of 2025 in a single day.

The milestone marks yet another career high for the chart-topping artist, who continues to dominate radio charts, streaming platforms and stadium stages.

Spotify confirmed the news on May 16 via Instagram, posting, "Morgan Wallen just made country history—again," alongside the announcement that I'm the Problem had broken records as the most-streamed country album of the year so far.

While Spotify has yet to release official numbers, the platform confirmed the album is now the most-streamed country release of the year, a feat accomplished in just 24 hours.

Released Friday, May 16, I'm the Problem builds on the massive success of Wallen's past work, blending introspective lyrics with his signature mix of Southern swagger and radio-ready hooks.

Wallen will celebrate the album's release at his Sand in My Boots Music Festival, set to take place this weekend in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The festival, named after one of his breakout hits, will serve as a kickoff to what promises to be a packed summer.

In late June, Wallen launches his I'm the Problem stadium tour in Houston, before heading to major cities including Miami, the Bay Area, Cleveland, Toronto and Boston.

The tour features a stacked lineup of special guests, with country legends and newcomers alike joining the bill; Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Koe Wetzel, Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, and Ella Langley are all slated to appear at various times.

