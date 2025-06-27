Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Lawton and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Lawton metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Chinese

- 187 speakers (0.12% of population)

#9. Japanese

- 219 speakers (0.14% of population)

#8. Austronesian Languages (e.g. Hawaiian)

- 249 speakers (0.16% of population)

#7. Vietnamese

- 286 speakers (0.18% of population)

#6. French

- 305 speakers (0.19% of population)

#5. Other Native languages of North America

- 542 speakers (0.34% of population)

#4. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 637 speakers (0.4% of population)

#3. Korean

- 721 speakers (0.45% of population)

#2. German

- 1,342 speakers (0.84% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 8,494 speakers (5.32% of population)