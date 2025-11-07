The most expensive neighborhoods in Enid

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Bellingham, WA.

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Enid metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Waverly Historic District (Enid, OK)

Median sale price

: $166,500 |

Median days on market

: 53 days

1502 W Maine Ave, Enid, OK 73703

- List price: $209,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,266

- See 1502 W Maine Ave, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com

1519 W Maine Ave, Enid, OK 73703

- List price: $119,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,880

- See 1519 W Maine Ave, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com

#2. Indian Hills (Enid, OK)

Median sale price

: $164,977 |

Median days on market

: 40 days

1301 Indian Dr, Enid, OK 73703

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,268

- See 1301 Indian Dr, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com

1512 Indian Dr, Enid, OK 73703

- List price: $160,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,916

- See 1512 Indian Dr, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com

2009 Mocking Bird Ln, Enid, OK 73703

- List price: $286,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,469

- See 2009 Mocking Bird Ln, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com

2016 Ramona Dr, Enid, OK 73703

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,177

- See 2016 Ramona Dr, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com

#3. Kisner Heights Historic District (Enid, OK)

Median sale price

: $142,500 |

Median days on market

: 40 days

1006 Seneca Ave, Enid, OK 73703

- List price: $145,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,140

- See 1006 Seneca Ave, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com

1014 Seneca Ave, Enid, OK 73703

- List price: $121,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,702

- See 1014 Seneca Ave, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com

1301 Indian Dr, Enid, OK 73703

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,268

- See 1301 Indian Dr, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com

1513 Vinita Ave, Enid, OK 73703

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,114

- See 1513 Vinita Ave, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.