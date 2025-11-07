The most expensive neighborhoods in Lawton

compiled a list of the highest value homes in

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Lawton metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Wyatt Acres (Lawton, OK)

Median sale price

: $312,000 |

Median days on market

: 82 days

602 NW Blackstone Trl, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,300

- See 602 NW Blackstone Trl, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

604 NW Allison Ln, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,200

- See 604 NW Allison Ln, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

615 NW Micklegate Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $655,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,200

- See 615 NW Micklegate Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

802 NW Hampton Ct, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,100

- See 802 NW Hampton Ct, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

#2. Woodland Hills (Lawton, OK)

Median sale price

: $205,000 |

Median days on market

: 57 days

205 NW 74Th St, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $237,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,200

- See 205 NW 74Th St, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

305 NW Tanglewood Cir, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,900

- See 305 NW Tanglewood Cir, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

#3. Rolling Hills (Lawton, OK)

Median sale price

: $194,950 |

Median days on market

: 85 days

2410 SW 44Th St, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $174,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,400

- See 2410 SW 44Th St, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

4404 SW Rosemary Way, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $247,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- See 4404 SW Rosemary Way, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

#4. Macarthur Park (Lawton, OK)

Median sale price

: $186,950 |

Median days on market

: 63 days

204 NE 46Th St, Lawton, OK 73507

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,000

- See 204 NE 46Th St, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

405 NE 46Th St, Lawton, OK 73507

- List price: $209,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,400

- See 405 NE 46Th St, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

4608 NE Dearborn Ave, Lawton, OK 73507

- List price: $213,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,600

- See 4608 NE Dearborn Ave, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

4617 NE Columbia Ave, Lawton, OK 73507

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,300

- See 4617 NE Columbia Ave, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com

#5. Willow Creek (Lawton, OK)

Median sale price

: $180,000 |

Median days on market

: 66 days

68101 NW Willow Springs Dr, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $85,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 900

- See 68101 NW Willow Springs Dr, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

6818 NW Willow Springs Dr, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $110,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,400

- See 6818 NW Willow Springs Dr, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

6915 NW Silver Creek Cir, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 1,800

- See 6915 NW Silver Creek Cir, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

7116 NW Ash Ave, Lawton, OK 73505

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,300

- See 7116 NW Ash Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.