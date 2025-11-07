The most expensive neighborhoods in Oklahoma City

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Savannah, GA.

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Oklahoma City metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Gaillardia (Oklahoma City, OK)

Median sale price

: $1,700,000 |

Median days on market

: 55 days

14616 Mistletoe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73142

- List price: $1,885,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,187

- See 14616 Mistletoe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 on Redfin.com

14804 Gaillardia Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73142

- List price: $2,495,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 7,776

- See 14804 Gaillardia Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 on Redfin.com

5213 Verbena Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73142

- List price: $2,999,800

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 8,646

- See 5213 Verbena Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 on Redfin.com

5400 Pulchella Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73142

- List price: $2,795,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 8,054

- See 5400 Pulchella Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 on Redfin.com

#2. Oak Tree (Edmond, OK)

Median sale price

: $892,500 |

Median days on market

: 26 days

1405 Irvine Dr, Edmond, OK 73025

- List price: $725,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,652

- See 1405 Irvine Dr, Edmond, OK 73025 on Redfin.com

5801 Oak Tree Rd, Edmond, OK 73025

- List price: $895,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,692

- See 5801 Oak Tree Rd, Edmond, OK 73025 on Redfin.com

6108 Oak Tree Rd, Edmond, OK 73025

- List price: $760,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,596

- See 6108 Oak Tree Rd, Edmond, OK 73025 on Redfin.com

913 Oak Tree Dr, Edmond, OK 73025

- List price: $599,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 5,184

- See 913 Oak Tree Dr, Edmond, OK 73025 on Redfin.com

#3. Lake Hiwassee (Edmond, OK)

Median sale price

: $749,000 |

Median days on market

: 9 days

16 W Hill Dr, Arcadia, OK 73007

- List price: $680,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,968

- See 16 W Hill Dr, Arcadia, OK 73007 on Redfin.com

208 W Shore Dr, Arcadia, OK 73007

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 788

- See 208 W Shore Dr, Arcadia, OK 73007 on Redfin.com

73 E Shore Dr, Arcadia, OK 73007

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,450

- See 73 E Shore Dr, Arcadia, OK 73007 on Redfin.com

#4. Twin Bridges (Edmond, OK)

Median sale price

: $670,000 |

Median days on market

: 116 days

1101 Gateway Bridge Rd, Edmond, OK 73034

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,834

- See 1101 Gateway Bridge Rd, Edmond, OK 73034 on Redfin.com

1117 Falls Bridge Ct, Edmond, OK 73034

- List price: $1,099,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,100

- See 1117 Falls Bridge Ct, Edmond, OK 73034 on Redfin.com

1456 Narrows Bridge Cir, Edmond, OK 73034

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,292

- See 1456 Narrows Bridge Cir, Edmond, OK 73034 on Redfin.com

216 Pont Neuf Ct, Edmond, OK 73034

- List price: $527,850

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,346

- See 216 Pont Neuf Ct, Edmond, OK 73034 on Redfin.com

#5. Deep Deuce (Oklahoma City, OK)

Median sale price

: $655,000 |

Median days on market

: 178 days

1 NE 2Nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

- List price: $398,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,936

- See 1 NE 2Nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 on Redfin.com

502 NE 2Nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

- List price: $795,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,624

- See 502 NE 2Nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 on Redfin.com

503 NE 1St Ter, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

- List price: $1,025,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,984

- See 503 NE 1St Ter, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 on Redfin.com

506 NE 2Nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

- List price: $595,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,887

- See 506 NE 2Nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.