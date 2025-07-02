Move over, America: It's Justin Moore's wife's birthday, too

Justin Moore is all about marking America's birth on Independence Day, but there's also one more birthday to celebrate: his wife's.

Though he still lives in his hometown of Poyen, Arkansas, Justin typically heads to Florida with his wife, Kate Moore, and their four kids for the Fourth.

"Once we got our house down there, we always spend the holiday down there and typically have friends or family there with us," he says. "And Kate’s birthday’s the 5th."

"So, Fourth of July has always been my favorite holiday because summertime I love, and warm weather I love. And certainly, it’s one of her favorites because of her birthday. You know, she gets the whole week, according to her," he adds.

Justin should have plenty of time to celebrate. He doesn't head back on the road until he plays the Waukesha County Fair in Wisconsin on July 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.