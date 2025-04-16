Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Hartford, Connecticut; New Haven, Connecticut; Durham, New Hampshire; New York City, New York; Providence, Rhode Island

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Florida Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Samara (supporting, female, 18-22)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Los Angeles, California; Saint Augustine, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Obsidian Mirror'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Anna (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Max (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Daryl (supporting, male, 45-55)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Canton, Ohio

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Where We Meet'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Naomi (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: West Hollywood, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Jack's Confidential'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Logan Skye (lead, male, 21-45)

--- Extras (background extra, 12-100)

--- Dr. Robert Peterson (Psychiatrist) (supporting, male, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Lake Worth, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Fortune of Bay'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Laguna Beach, California; Newport Beach, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'"A Look at The Islands" (Working Title)'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Host (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Fullerton, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the documentary series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Independent Horror Movie'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Main Character (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Servants/Extras (background extra, 18-30)

--- Boyfriend (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Providence, Rhode Island; Wallingford, Connecticut; Hartford, Connecticut; New York City, New York; Greenwich, Connecticut

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Bluff'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Club Lax'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Josh (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Mikayla (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Zach (supporting, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Syracuse, New York; Randolph, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Exit 17'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jessica Hughes (supporting, 28-40)

--- Stephanie (day player, 18-35)

--- Casting PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Mental'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Tatiana (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Donnie Darrington (supporting, male, 30-50)

--- Robin (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $105

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ten Will'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

--- Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

--- Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Mind Games'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ava (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Zander (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Preston (supporting, male, 35-55)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Yarn.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Peter (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Senta (day player, 60-100)

--- Marion (day player, female, 60-70)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ongoing Docu-Drama'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Recurring Role (lead, 18-100)

--- Writer/Creator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida; Miami, Florida; Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York; Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; West Palm Beach, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Dark Night'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

--- David (lead, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.