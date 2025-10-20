My Kinda Saturday Night Tour proves Luke Combs is a global superstar

By Stephen Hubbard

(Courtesy Luke Combs/Sacks & Co.)

Luke Combs is so popular around the world, he has to add more shows to his international tour.

Nine concerts immediately sold when tickets went on sale for the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour on Friday, including stops in London, Toronto and Amsterdam. 

Now he's adding three more: a second night at both Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau and Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield, plus a third, final night at London's Wembley Stadium.

Presales for the new concerts start Thursday, before remaining tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!