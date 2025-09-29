Nashville notes: Aaron Watson's 'Pontiac' + 'Willie Sings Merle'

By Stephen Hubbard

Aaron Watson's new song, "Pontiac (So Tell Me Momma)," previews his new album, A Horse Named Texas, which comes out in March 2026. 

Chris Janson kicks off his Wild Horses Untamed Tour Oct. 3 in Laramie, Wyoming. The trek takes its name from his new Wild Horses album, which features his current hit, "Me & a Beer."

Willie Nelson's new album, Workin' Man: Willie Sings Merle, comes out Nov. 7 and includes 11 covers of songs by the late Merle Haggard. It's Willie's 78th solo album.  

