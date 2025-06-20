Nashville notes: Anne Murray's surprise album + Hudson Westbrook's 'Funny' song

By Stephen Hubbard

Anne Murray will release her 33rd album, Here You Are, on Sept. 5. It's made up of 11 rediscovered tracks recorded at the height of the country/pop legend's career, including the new single "Rest Easy (in My Love)."

Ashley McBryde duets with Jenna Paulette on a new version of "The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song)." Written by Ashley with noted songwriters Matraca Berg and Lori McKenna, the original version appeared on Jenna's Horseback album.

"Funny Seeing You Here" is the latest preview of Hudson Westbrook's debut album, Texas Forever, which comes out July 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!