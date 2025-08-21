Nashville notes: Carrie Underwood revisits 'Storyteller' + Alison Krauss 'Live' returns to vinyl

By Stephen Hubbard

The Grand Ole Opry celebration of Connie Smith's 60th anniversary as a member had to be postponed Wednesday night, since both she and her husband, Marty Stuart, have COVID-19, she confirmed on her socials. It'll be rescheduled once the two have recovered. 

Carrie Underwood's celebrating the 10th anniversary of her hit "Smoke Break" and the Storyteller album by rereleasing the merchandise from that era.

Craft Recordings is reissuing the 2002 Live album from Alison Krauss & Union Station as a three-LP, triple gatefold set. The 25-track vinyl collection arrives Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!