Nashville notes: Chris Young + Dylan Scott to drop Christmas originals

By Stephen Hubbard

Chris Young will drop two new Christmas tunes this Friday, ahead of his upcoming It Must Be Christmas Acoustic Tour: his cover of "Silver Bells" and the original "Christmas Ain't Christmas."

Dylan Scott's "Two Christmas Trees" also arrives on Friday. The Louisiana native finished writing the original tune, which his dad started in the '80s.

Jon Pardi and Scotty McCreery are booked to play Boots in the Park in Bakersfield, California, on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!