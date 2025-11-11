Nashville notes: Chris Young + Dylan Scott to drop Christmas originals

Chris Young will drop two new Christmas tunes this Friday, ahead of his upcoming It Must Be Christmas Acoustic Tour: his cover of "Silver Bells" and the original "Christmas Ain't Christmas."

Dylan Scott's "Two Christmas Trees" also arrives on Friday. The Louisiana native finished writing the original tune, which his dad started in the '80s.

Jon Pardi and Scotty McCreery are booked to play Boots in the Park in Bakersfield, California, on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday.

