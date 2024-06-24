Nashville notes: CMA Fest 2025 presale + Riley Green's Brisbane show

Presale for CMA Fest 2025 is live now for CMA Fest members. Not a member? Fret not, the general sale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT at cmafest.com/tickets.



Riley Green is headed to Australia's Brisbane, Queensland, for a show on Oct. 31. Up-and-comers Josh Ross and Lane Pittman will serve as opening acts. If you're going to be Down Under and want to see Riley live, grab tickets at frontiertouring.com/rileygreen.

Danielle Bradbery is set to play a headlining show at Nashville's The Basement East on Sept. 27. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketweb.com. Danielle's new album, Danielle, arrives Sept. 6 and is available for presave now.

