Nashville notes: Cody Johnson's new gigs + Charles Kelley's new track

By Stephen Hubbard

Charles Kelley's new solo track, "Steal Your Heart," will be out on Friday.

Active-duty and retired members of the armed services will be able to get into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum free on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11. They'll also be able to bring in three immediate family members with their military ID.

Cody Johnson's added six new dates to his 2026 schedule, with stops in Champaign, Illinois; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Little Rock, Arkansas; Bossier City, Louisiana; Des Moines, Iowa; and Rosemont, Illinois. Tickets go on sale Nov. 7.

