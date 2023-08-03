Nashville notes: Eli Winders' upcoming debut + Jo Dee Messina's bracelet

By Jeremy Chua

Country newcomer Eli Winders has signed with Atlantic Records/Bad Realm Records and will release his autobiographical debut track, "Pack My Hometown," on August 11. Hear a snippet of it on TikTok.

Jo Dee Messina is releasing a new "You Are Loved" bracelet that's named after her new song. Check out her announcement on Instagram, and preorder it at richardsandsouthern.com.

Kylie Morgan is giving fans a preview of her new song "A Few Hearts Ago" before it drops Friday, August 4. Check it out on her Instagram.

