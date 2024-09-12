Nashville Notes: Kip's new track + Callista and Scotty's "Gettin' Old"

By Jeremy Chua

Kip Moore has announced the Sept. 20 release of his new song, "Live Here to Work." You can check out his announcement on social platform X and presave the track to hear it as soon as it drops.

Callista Clark has released a music video for her Scotty McCreery-assisted song, "Gettin' Old." You can watch it now on YouTube.

Dylan Scott hopped on social media to tease a forthcoming tune, "Country Till I Die," with a little assistance from his son Beckett. Hear the track and watch the father and son duo in action on X.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!