Nashville notes: Macy's parade lineup + Tim McGraw's a proud dad

Macy's parade lineup + Tim McGraw's a proud dad

Drew Baldridge, Russell Dickerson and Mickey Guyton are among the performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. The 99th edition of the parade kicks off Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock.

Tim McGraw's youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, joined him onstage over the weekend and delivered a performance of Heart's "Barracuda." Her proud dad shared a video of the performance on Instagram, writing, "Had a special guest last night!"

