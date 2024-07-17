Nashville notes: Mark Chesnutt's return to stage + Craig Campbell's 'Almost Greatest Hits'

Mark Chesnutt is returning to the stage Oct. 9 to honor the legacy of hit songwriter and Country Music Hall of Fame member Dean Dillon. The announcement follows news that the "Going Through the Big D" singer "underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery" on June 16.



Hunter Hayes has dropped a new live performance video of his 2013 hit "I Want Crazy." You can watch it now on YouTube.



Craig Campbell is releasing his seven-track Almost Greatest Hits EP on Aug. 30. It'll include "Family Man," "Fish" and "Outskirts of Heaven." "For those of you that remember these songs, God bless you! For the ones that are new to my music, here's a refresher on what got me here," Craig shares on Instagram. Almost Greatest Hits is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.