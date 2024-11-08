Nashville Notes: New tracks from Crowe Boys, Carlton Anderson + Chase Wright

By Jeremy Chua

Country-folk duo Crowe Boys have dropped a new track, "Let Me Feel Alone," via Universal Music Group Nashville. "At its core, 'Let Me Feel Alone' is about the experience of things not being what you thought they were," says Ocie Crowe, who wrote the song. "It's about subjecting yourself to this new world you didn't see before and subjecting yourself to the hurt and the pain, and allowing yourself the space to feel and to go through it."

Carlton Anderson, who launched with his debut single "Drop Everything" in 2018, has released "Let Me Get That for You," a romantic ode chronicling the depth of Carlton's selfless love for his sweetheart. The Texas native co-wrote the song with hit songwriters Phil O'Donnell and Monty Criswell.

Chase Wright has rolled out his cover of the holiday classic "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." "It's one of my favorite Christmas songs. It's [a] very nostalgic song," Chase shares in an Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

