Nashville notes: The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall retiring + more

The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall has announced that he's retiring from touring due to the progressive nature of a neuromuscular disorder. "I am now to a point that walking is impossible so I have basically retired from the road," the 75-year-old shared. A new singer, Ben James, will take Joe's place on the group's ongoing farewell tour. You can read Joe's statement in full now on People's website.

John Michael Montgomery has also announced his plans to retire from touring soon. "[2024] will be the start of my farewell tour as I have decided to wind down my touring career over this year and 2025," the "Life's a Dance" singer shared. You can check out John's full statement on Facebook now.

Some of your favorite '90s country icons are headed to the Kentucky Opry in 2024. The star-studded lineup includes Shenandoah, Collin Raye, Lorrie Morgan and The Bellamy Brothers. For the full schedule, head to kentuckyopry.com.

